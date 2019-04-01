Cipla's HR head Prabhir Jha quits, floats advisory firm

Prabhir Jha, one of the key member of Cipla's top management who was heading Human Resources, Corporate Communications, Administration, Legal & Corporate Affairs announced his exit on April 1.

Jha on his Linkedin profile said he will be embarking on a new journey, launching an advisory venture called Prabir Jha People Advisory, where he will be helping companies on people's practices.

Jha, in his role as Global Chief People Officer was helping the transformation of Cipla, under leadership of Samina Vaziralli, Executive Vice Chairperson and Umang Vohra, Global CEO and MD, to prepare the platform for the next level of growth.

"In the last 42 months, Cipla has changed and strengthened itself into a substantive global organisation. Today, we have almost globally benchmarked HR practices, enabled by a strong digital spine and a OneCipla Credo that hopefully turbocharges our future," said Jha in his farewell email circulated to Cipla employees.

"In many ways, the 'Cockpit role' that I had been invited to at Cipla is comprehensively delivered," Jha added.

A veteran HR professional, Jha headed human resources wings at Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and Dr Reddy's previously.