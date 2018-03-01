Cipla to distribute Roche's tocilizumab, bevacizumab in India

Drug maker Cipla said on Tuesday that it entered into an agreement with the Indian unit of Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche to distribute the latter's tocilizumab and Syndyma drugs.

Tocilizumab is a immunosuppresant and is used to treat autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis where the immune system starts mistakenly attack the body, while Syndyma - the second brand of Roche’s cancer therapy bevacizumab - is sold as Avastin in India.

Through the partnership, the companies said they will leverage their expertise to increase access to these innovative medicines for patients across the country.

“The prevalence of cancer and rheumatoid arthritis is widely spread across India, and Cipla can contribute to provide broader access to innovative

medicines like tocilizumab and bevacizumab," said Umang Vohra, MD and Global CEO of Cipla.

"This will also enable us at Roche to focus on bringing new, transformative medicines to patients in India," said Lara Bezerra, Managing Director of Roche Pharma India.

"As Roche, we will continue to collaborate with various stakeholders to help transform healthcare in India,” Bezerra added.

Cipla has put its biosimilar development programme on the backburner as part of business rationalisation. However, the drug maker is trying to distribute products of other companies through in-licensing and partnerships.

Cipla as part of rationalisation is focusing on fewer geographies and core strength therapeutic areas such as respiratory, oncology and HIV.