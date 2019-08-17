App
Companies
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2019 06:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cipla shareholders approve raising up to Rs 3,000 crore

In a regulatory filing, Cipla said 99.68 percent shareholders polled in favour of the resolution to raise funds.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Drug major Cipla on August 17 said its shareholders have approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through issuance of equity shares or other securities convertible into equity shares.

In May this year, Cipla's board had approved raising funds up to Rs 3,000 crore by issue of equity shares/other securities convertible into equity shares.

First Published on Aug 17, 2019 05:59 pm

tags #Business #Cipla #Companies #India #pharmaceutical

