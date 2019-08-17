Cipla shareholders approve raising up to Rs 3,000 crore

In a regulatory filing, Cipla said 99.68 percent shareholders polled in favour of the resolution to raise funds.
Drug major Cipla on August 17 said its shareholders have approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through issuance of equity shares or other securities convertible into equity shares.
In a regulatory filing, Cipla said 99.68 percent shareholders polled in favour of the resolution to raise funds.In May this year, Cipla's board had approved raising funds up to Rs 3,000 crore by issue of equity shares/other securities convertible into equity shares.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 17, 2019 05:59 pm