Cipla says doesn't have definitive pact on commercial supplies of Moderna vaccine

Moderna had last month said that its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. (Source: Reuters)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Cipla on June 29 said the company doesn't have a definitive agreement on commercial supplies of Moderna vaccine.

The company said it is supporting Moderna with the "regulatory approval and importation of vaccines to be donated to India".

The central government has issued a registration certificate and a permission to import the COVID-19 vaccine Moderna for restricted use in an emergency situation, in adults aged 18 years and older.

Read: Cipla hits 52-week high as company seeks DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID jab

Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna, thanked Indian government for the authorization.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

“I want to thank the government of India for this authorization, which marks an important step forward in the global fight against the pandemic,” Bancel said.

“We are committed to making our COVID-19 vaccine available around the world,” he added.

Moderna didn't specify the quantity of doses available to India.

Moderna's mRNA vaccine has received emergency authorization from health agencies in more than 50 countries and an Emergency Use Listing (EUL) from the World Health Organization (WHO).