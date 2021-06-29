Cipla says doesn't have definitive pact on commercial supplies of Moderna vaccine
Cipla said it is supporting Moderna with the regulatory approval and importation of vaccines to be donated to India. The government of India has issued a registration certificate and a permission to import the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for restricted use in an emergency situation, in adults aged 18 years and older.
Moderna had last month said that its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. (Source: Reuters)
Cipla on June 29 said the company doesn't have a definitive agreement on commercial supplies of Moderna vaccine.
The company said it is supporting Moderna with the "regulatory approval and importation of vaccines to be donated to India".
The central government has issued a registration certificate and a permission to import the COVID-19 vaccine Moderna for restricted use in an emergency situation, in adults aged 18 years and older.
Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna, thanked Indian government for the authorization.
“I want to thank the government of India for this authorization, which marks an important step forward in the global fight against the pandemic,” Bancel said.
“We are committed to making our COVID-19 vaccine available around the world,” he added.
Moderna didn't specify the quantity of doses available to India.
Moderna's mRNA vaccine has received emergency authorization from health agencies in more than 50 countries and an Emergency Use Listing (EUL) from the World Health Organization (WHO).
