Cipla rejigs India biz, integrates domestic, generics and consumer divisions

Cipla on February 5 said it will be integrating its prescription (Rx), trade generics (Gx) and consumer health businesses under single capital allocation framework.

The company is calling the integration of three businesses as 'One India' initiative. The new structure will be headed by one person to create commonality.

It said the new structure will unlock synergies across portfolio, distribution and consumer-focused initiatives.

The company said under the 'One India' - the generic division and Cipla Health - the consumer business came together recently to switch a generic pain relief diclofenac gel to a over-the-counter (OTC) product called Omnigel. The company also launched a new ad campaign for the product.

Cipla gets around 41 percent of its revenues from domestic formulation business.

Cipla also said it is re-calibrating its investments in generics and specialty R&D investments, including out-licensing Central Nervous System (CNS) assets under development . Cipla has two CNS assets Tizanidine Patch and Deuterated NCE.

Cipla said it focusing on setting up an institution business and lung leadership initiative to differentiated assets.

In FY20 the P&L spend on us specialty will be limited to 1 percent of sales, and less than 5 percent of total EBITDA. The company said its product Advair is on track, completing the clinical trials.

On regulatory front, Cipla said it is working with the USFDA to comprehensively address the observations at Goa plant.

USFDA audited Goa plant in September and issued 12 observations. Cipla’s Goa plant accounts for over 20 percent of its total US sales

USFDA last month inspected Cipla's API facility in Bengaluru, and issued four observations. Cipla said the observation procedural in nature.

Cipla said it had cleared six inspections with Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) marking the end of inspection.

"The company is focused on maintaining the high standards of quality across manufacturing network," said Kedar Upadhye in an interview to Moneycontrol.