App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 08:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cipla rejigs India biz, integrates domestic, generics and consumer divisions

The company said the new structure will unlock synergies across portfolio, distribution and consumer-focused initiatives.

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cipla on February 5 said it will be integrating its prescription (Rx), trade generics (Gx) and consumer health businesses under single capital allocation framework.

The company is calling the integration of three businesses as 'One India' initiative. The new structure will be headed by one person to create commonality.

It said the new structure will unlock synergies across portfolio, distribution and consumer-focused initiatives.

Close

The company said under the 'One India' - the generic division and Cipla Health - the consumer business came together recently to switch a generic pain relief diclofenac gel to a over-the-counter (OTC) product called Omnigel. The company also launched a new ad campaign for the product.

related news

Cipla gets around 41 percent of its revenues from domestic formulation business.

Cipla also said it is re-calibrating its investments in generics and specialty R&D investments, including out-licensing Central Nervous System (CNS) assets under development . Cipla has two CNS assets Tizanidine Patch and Deuterated NCE.

Cipla said it focusing on setting up an institution business and lung leadership initiative to differentiated assets.

In FY20 the P&L spend on us specialty will be limited to 1 percent of sales, and less than 5 percent of total EBITDA. The company said its product Advair is on track, completing the clinical trials.

On regulatory front, Cipla said it is working with the USFDA to comprehensively address the observations at Goa plant.

USFDA audited Goa plant in September and issued 12 observations. Cipla’s Goa plant accounts for over 20 percent of its total US sales

USFDA last month inspected Cipla's API facility in Bengaluru, and issued four observations. Cipla said the observation procedural in nature.

Cipla said it had cleared six inspections with Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) marking the end of inspection.

"The company is focused on maintaining the high standards of quality across manufacturing network," said Kedar Upadhye in an interview to Moneycontrol.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 5, 2020 08:22 pm

tags #Business #Cipla #Companies

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.