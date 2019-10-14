Cipla looks beyond pills, keen to invest in innovations in patient care, drug delivery technologies

Drugmaker Cipla is looking to invest in disruptive technologies in healthcare that go beyond pills.

The company said it is interested in companies that solve unmet needs in patient care, new drug delivery systems and medical records.

“We wanted to do patient monitoring and compliance, which we did through Wellthy Therapeutics in India and Brandmed in South Africa. Both of them are very early-stage companies,” said Umang Vohra, MD & Global CEO of Cipla.

“Then we are looking at unique technologies. For example, like a needle technology that delivers a drug through micro-needles into the skin, (patient) medical records, and some PPP consolidation,” Vohra added.

Vohra said a strategy group is constantly evaluating disruptive innovations.

In February this year, Cipla picked up 11.71 percent stake in Mumbai-based startup Wellthy Therapeutics for a cash consideration of Rs 10.5 crore. It followed up with the acquisition of 30 percent stake in South Africa-based Brandmed in April for Rs 32 crore.

Both the companies provide digital disease management platform – aiding real-time monitoring of the patient, to help him be compliant with the treatment of non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular, diabetes and respiratory diseases, and focus on promoting wellness instead of managing illness.

The digital route helps Cipla in not just to improving patient outcomes, but to engage with doctors and patients more directly.

Cipla has launched an innovation challenge called Innoventia to crowdsource and incubate disruptive ideas in healthcare.

Cipla is open to invest from a few crore rupees to up to $15 million, for equity participation from 5 percent to a controlling stake, in the start-ups that win the competition, based on its requirements.