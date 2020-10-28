Cipla gets into COVID-19 testing, with the launch of antibody test kits

Cipla on October 28 announced the commercialisation of antibody detection kits for COVID-19 in India.

The company has partnered with KARWA under technology transfer from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

As part of this collaborative effort, Cipla will be responsible for the marketing and distribution of the SARS CoV-2-IgG antibody detection ELISA that will be manufactured by KARWA.

ICMR has provided the requisite technological knowhow and process for developing the test kits to approved manufacturers.

The product will be marketed under the brand name ‘ELIFast’. Cipla’s expansive distribution network will help in ensuring seamless supply of kits across the country. Supply will be undertaken through channels approved by ICMR to ensure equitable access.

IgG antibody tests identify the immune status of individuals to the COVID-19 infection.

ICMR has recommended these tests for conducting sero-surveillance. The latter may help in determining the burden of COVID-19 at the community level and monitor trends in the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

ELIfast has been validated and approved by ICMR and the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. It is found to have specificity and sensitivity of 99.33 percent and 92 percent, respectively. The kit is user friendly with a simple protocol, ready-to-use reagents and is compatible with common ELISA equipment.

Before Cipla, Zydus Cadila has been into mass scale production and distribution of the ELISA antibody test kits.