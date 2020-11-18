PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cipla enters pact with Belgium-based Multi-G to distribute 10 minute Covid-19 antibody test kit

Cipla will be selling the RAT kits under brand name Covi-G, which will detect both IgM and IgG antibodies, using a single-prick blood test. The kit gives results within 10 minutes.

Viswanath Pilla
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Drugmaker Cipla on November 18 said it has signed a licensing agreement with a Belgium-based Multi G for the distribution of their coronavirus rapid antibody test (RAT) kit, across most emerging markets and Europe.

As part of this agreement, Cipla will be responsible for the distribution of the Covid-19 rapid antibody kit that will be manufactured by MultiG.

Cipla will be selling the RAT kits under brand name Covi-G, which will detect both IgM and IgG antibodies, using a single-prick blood test. The kit gives results within 10 minutes.

Rapid antibody test kits are widely deployed as an epidemiological tool for mass screening, this point of care test can also be used to detect patients who have had a suspected asymptomatic or mild infection in the past, identify potential plasma donors and possibly prioritise susceptible populations for vaccines

This licencing agreement is part of Mumbai-based Cipla’s efforts to enhance global access to life- saving treatments and diagnostic infrastructure for patients in need.

Cipla said this test kit was among the earliest antibody kits to declare CE-compliance (European approval).

The RAT kits have been commercialised in over 20 countries already, with sensitivity and specificity exceeding 92 percent, Cipla said.

This launch was in addition to Cipla's launch of ELIFAST (ELISA) diagnostic kits for Covid-19 last week. For this test kit, the company has partnered with KARWA under technology transfer from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).  This test kit will detect SARS CoV-2-IgG antibody.
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 11:09 am

