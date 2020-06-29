App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cipla, Boehringer Ingelheim to co-market 3 oral anti-diabetic drugs

The three drugs are Oboravo (Empagliflozin), Oboravo Met (Empagliflozin+Metformin) and Tiptengio (Empagliflozin+Linagliptin).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cipla and Boehringer Ingelheim (India) on June 29 announced a partnership to co-market three new oral anti-diabetic drugs — Oboravo (Empagliflozin), Oboravo Met (Empagliflozin+Metformin) and Tiptengio (Empagliflozin+Linagliptin).

According to the International Diabetes Federation, India is home to 7.7 crore diabetic adults aged between 20-79 years, ranking second behind China, and is poised to reach 13.42 crore patients by 2045.

"Diabetes continues to be a focus area for Cipla and with a strategic partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim coupled with our strong brand building, patient access and reach capabilities, we will be at the forefront of providing holistic diabetes care," Cipla India Business Executive VP & CEO Nikhil Chopra said.

Close

Also Read | Mylan's imports containing raw material for Remdesivir stuck at Mumbai Air Cargo: Report

related news

In a similar vein, Boehringer Ingelheim India MD Sharad Tyagi said: "As a dedicated organization to the field of diabetes, we aim to provide wider access and innovative solutions to the medical fraternity and patients with one of the most comprehensive diabetes portfolios in the country".

Oboravo is approved for glucose-control in patients with type-2 diabetes. It is also approved for reducing the risk of cardiovascular death, in patients with type-2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease, it added.

While Oboravo Met can be given to newly diagnosed patients of type-2 diabetes who have higher baseline HbA1c levels, Tiptengio is the world's first approved combination of an SGLT-2 inhibitor and DPP4 inhibitor, the statement said.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here


Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 03:30 pm

tags #Business #Cipla #Companies

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact | Here's how much FY21 GDP of states could contract

COVID-19 impact | Here's how much FY21 GDP of states could contract

FIR filed in Jaipur against Baba Ramdev, 4 others over COVID-19 cure claim

FIR filed in Jaipur against Baba Ramdev, 4 others over COVID-19 cure claim

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31

most popular

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.