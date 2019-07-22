App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 11:17 AM IST | Source: PTI

Cipla arm InvaGen Pharma gets USFDA nod for neuropathic pain management drug

Cipla said the approved product is a generic therapeutic equivalent version of Pfizer's Lyrica.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Drug major Cipla on July 22 said its subsidiary InvaGen Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US health regulator for Pregabalin Capsules, indicated for management of neuropathic pain associated with certain illnesses.

InvaGen has received approval from the the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the drug in the strengths of 25mg, 50mg, 75mg, 100mg, 150mg, 200mg, 225mg and 300mg, Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

Cipla said the approved product is a generic therapeutic equivalent version of Pfizer's Lyrica.

Close

Pregabalin capsules are indicated for management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy, management of postherpetic neuralgia, adjunctive therapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients 17 years of age and older, management of fibromyalgia and management of neuropathic pain associated with spinal cord injury.

Quoting IQVIA data, Cipla said Lyrica had an estimated market size of USD 5.4 billion for 12 months ending March 2019.

The product is available for shipping immediately, the company added.

Shares of Cipla were trading 0.18 percent lower at Rs 535.90 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 10:59 am

tags #Cipla #Companies #India #USFDA

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.