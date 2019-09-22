Cipla announces closure of USFDA inspection at Bengaluru facility

The company had earlier said that USFDA issued seven observations after conducting a routine 'CGMP inspection' at Cipla's API manufacturing facility in Virgonagar, Bengaluru.
Cipla Ltd on September 22 announced the closure of inspection by the US health regulator at the company's API manufacturing facility in Bengaluru.
"Following the inspection by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) at Company's API manufacturing facility in Virgonagar, Bengaluru, from July 15- 19, 2019, the company has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR), indicating closure of the inspection," the company said in a filing to the BSE.The company had earlier said that USFDA issued seven observations after conducting a routine 'CGMP inspection' at Cipla's API manufacturing facility in Virgonagar, Bengaluru.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 22, 2019 05:15 pm