Cinema advertising platform UFO Moviez to raise Rs 96.82 crore via preferential allotment

Theaters elsewhere in the country are already running shows. (Image: News18)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Digital cinema service provider and in-cinema advertising platform, UFO Moviez India will raise Rs 96.82 crore by way of preferential allotment, the company said in an exchange filing on November 3.

The company said that its Board of Directors has approved the preferential allotment of 93,99,933 equity shares aggregating to Rs 96.82 crore to Nepean Focused Investment Fund at a price of Rs 103.01 per equity share.

The proceeds of this issuance will be used to meet the working capital and for corporate requirements.

“UFO has faced the severity of the pandemic since March 2020 and stayed committed to its business. The proceeds will not only provide UFO with the required financial flexibility but also help in accelerating strategic priorities,” said Sanjay Gaikwad, Founder and Managing Director, UFO Moviez India Limited.

Cinema advertising took a beating due to the COVID-19 impact. The segment is seeing a slow recovery despite cinema reopening in major markets and theatres looking at a strong movie calendar.

Analysts expect cinema advertising revenue to take the longest to recover due to high exposure to local advertising.

The company last year had ventured into film distribution and had release south superstar Vijay's Master which had hit theatres in January this year across circuits in North India in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

In an earlier with Moneycontrol, Kapil Agarwal, Joint MD, UFO Moviez had talked about the impact of COVID-19 on the company last year.

He had said that for UFO Moviez it was not about losses last year, it was about survival.

Last year, employees had taken salary cuts and company had brought down its expenses by around 74 percent.

Agarwal had pointed out that cinema advertising had taken a beating in FY20 especially due to absence of central government advertising and even corporate advertising had seen a marginal growth.