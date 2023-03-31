 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Cigniti Tech appoints ex-Capgemini India CEO Srinivas Kandula as executive director

PTI
Mar 31, 2023 / 10:04 PM IST

In his new role, Kandula will work closely with Cigniti's Chairman and MD CV Subramanyam to provide strategic direction and inputs across all functions to help Cigniti in its vision.

Cigniti Technologies (Representative image: Source - https://www.cigniti.com)

IT firm Cigniti Technologies has appointed ex-Chairman and CEO of Capgemini India Srinivas Kandula as its executive director on the board, the company said on Friday.

In his new role, Kandula will work closely with Cigniti's Chairman and MD CV Subramanyam to provide strategic direction and inputs across all functions to help Cigniti in its vision.

"Srinivas's rich and diverse experience will help Cigniti Technologies accelerate its journey towards becoming a billion-dollar quality-first software and digital engineering services company," Subramanyam said.

PTI
TAGS: #Cigniti Tech #India Russia #Srinivas Kandula
first published: Mar 31, 2023 10:04 pm