you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chinese imports in solar segment will be negligible in 5 years, says Gautam Adani

The coronavirus outbreak had “made the world realise that a country cannot totally depend on imports for critical supplies”, the industrialist said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Industrialist Gautam Adani has expressed optimism that import of Chinese solar equipment will be reduced to a trickle over the next few years. Around 90 percent of India’s solar panels, modules and other equipment are imported from China.

“India is moving towards self-reliance in the sector… the 90 percent import of Chinese equipment will fall to 50 percent, and ultimately zero. In three to five, it will be negligible,” Adani told The Economic Times.

Saying that Indian manufacturing would need Chinese support in the initial phase, Adani said the coronavirus outbreak had “made the world realise that a country cannot totally depend on imports for critical supplies”.

The statement came as Adani Green Energy bagged tender for an 8GW solar power project linked with manufacture of 2 GW solar cells and modules. The Rs 45,000-crore project is expected to generate 400,000 jobs.

Adani said they were discussing the project with equity and strategic partners as well.

The company’s target was to become a world leader in the segment by 2025 with 25 GW capacity, far higher than 18-20 GW planned by sister thermal power generator Adani Power.

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 04:00 pm

tags #Adani Energy #Business #Companies #India

