App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 09:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Ofo fires staff, halts operations in India

The company had launched its operation in the India in November 2017 and had since expanded to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi Indore and Pune.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chinese bicycle-sharing company Ofo has reportedly fired its staff in India and has halted its operations in the country following a rumoured cash crunch, according to reports.

The company had launched its operation in the India in November 2017 and had since expanded to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi Indore and Pune.

According to a report by Technode, the Alibaba-backed company has fired most of its staff working in India.

Ofo had received an investment of $866 million in the highest funding record the bike-sharing industry has seen. Alibaba Group, Haofeng Group, Tianhe Capital, Ant Financial and Junli Capital had participated in the round.

Ofo has operations in over 250 cities across 21 countries and claims to have over 200 million global users.

In July last year, Alibaba had led a funding round of $700 million in the bike-sharing platform.

 

 
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 09:39 pm

tags #Alibaba Group #Business #Companies #jobs #OFO #Trending News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.