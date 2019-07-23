App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 02:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

China's BAIC group takes 5% stake in Daimler: German carmaker

Daimler, which produces the luxury brand Mercedes-Benz, has long worked with BAIC in China and has previously said it was possible that BAIC could purchase a stake in its capital.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

China's state-owned BAIC has taken a 5 percent stake in Daimler, whose top shareholder for the past year has been rival Chinese carmaker Geely, the luxury German automaker said on July 23.

Daimler, which produces the luxury brand Mercedes-Benz, has long worked with BAIC in China and has previously said it was possible that BAIC could purchase a stake in its capital.

"We are very pleased that our long-standing partner BAIC is now a long-term investor in Daimler," chief executive Ola Kallenius said in a statement.

Close

"This step reinforces our successful partnership and is a signal of trust in the strategy and future potential of our company," he added.

related news

Daimler has long worked with Beijing Automotive Group Co Ltd (BAIC) in China and has previously said it was possible that BAIC could purchase a stake in its capital.

The two companies have been partners in the production of Daimler vehicles in China and Daimler owns a nearly 10 percent stake in BAIC Motor, a listed BAIC subsidiary.

However last year, the owner of Chinese carmaker Geely, Li Shufu, unexpectedly bought a near 10 percent stake in Daimler, surprising executives at the German carmaker.

Geely owns Volvo Cars, the luxury Swedish carmaker which it has helped turn around to make record sales as it produces more SUVs.

The investment by BAIC puts it behind Geely, with 9.69 of Daimler's shares, and the Kuwaiti sovereign wealth fund at around 7 percent.

The Renault-Nissan carmaking alliance had previously been Daimler's third largest shareholder.

While Daimler announced last year together with BAIC that they plan to invest 1.5 billion euros ($1.68 billion) in an assembly plant for the next generation of Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles, the German carmaker has also moved forward on the electric front with Geely.

In March, Daimler and Geely unveiled plans to manufacture in China the next generation of electric Smart cars, a Daimler brand of subcompact vehicles.
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 01:59 pm

tags #Companies #Daimler #world

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.