China customs says it has lifted suspension on Tesla Model 3 imports

China's customs authority has lifted a warning notice that barred Tesla Model 3 imports into the country last week, an official in the authority's news department told Reuters on March 14.
"We can confirm that the warning notice on Tesla has been cancelled," said the official, who only gave his surname as Tao.Reuters reported earlier on March 14 that the suspension had been lifted.
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 03:30 pm