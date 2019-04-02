App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 11:36 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China central bank seeks police probe into false story on policy move

China has been stepping up efforts to police potentially destabilising content on its already stringently censored internet.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

China's central bank is seeking a police investigation into the circulation last week on social media of what it called false information saying it had announced a cut in a key bank reserve ratio.

On March 29, private chat groups on China's popular social media platform WeChat shared what appeared to be a paragraph pasted from a story by the official Xinhua news agency saying that the People's Bank of China had announced a cut in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR), to take effect on April 1.

No such move had been announced.

Both Xinhua and Tencent Holdings Ltd, which operates WeChat, did not have immediate comment.

related news

"The central bank has officially sent a letter to the police for investigating the case and punishing those who have published false information," the Finance News, a PBOC publication, said in a commentary on Tuesday that was reposted on the central bank's official Weibo account.

The commentary said monetary policy moves are "by no means a trivial matter", stressing even if the false information was intended as an April Fool's joke, those who started it would face legal consequences.

"Although the rumours of an RRR cut have lost traction, we believe this does not mean that the relevant rumour-mongers can go unpunished," it said.

China has been stepping up efforts to police potentially destabilising content on its already stringently censored internet.

China has announced five RRR cuts in the past year to free up more cash for banks to boost lending to private firms, and further cuts are widely expected.

The central bank publication cited criminal laws that could see punishment of up to five years in jail for those who caused "serious consequences" by fabricating and disseminating false information affecting securities and futures trading.

"This kind of irresponsible behaviour should not be tolerated, otherwise the rumours will continue to make waves in the market or become more daring," it added.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 11:11 am

tags #Business #Companies #People`s Bank of China #world

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

India Pulls Off Impressive Feat With EMISAT Launch Aboard ISRO’s PSL ...

Arundhati Roy, Amitav Ghosh and Romila Thapar Among 200 Writers Urging ...

Here's What Parineeti Chopra Has to Say on Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' ...

Throwback: When Curran Fanboyed Over Current Teammate Gayle

PUBG Tease New Moon Map, Level 4 Armour And More

Congress Promises Probe Into Modi Govt's Rafale Deal, Leader Says It W ...

BJD Govt did not Cooperate, Chowkidar Transformed Odisha with Central ...

What Were The Pro-BJP and Pro-Congress Pages Actually Posting on Faceb ...

Malaysia Open: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Shoulder India’s Hopes as ...

Rahul Gandhi releases Congress manifesto titled 'Will Deliver'; focuse ...

RBI's February 12 circular, explained

WhatsApp unveils 'Checkpoint Tipline', to curb fake news ahead of Lok ...

Why leading an airline in India requires unique management capabilitie ...

RBI's new bank exposure norms: Here's what experts have to say

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex edges higher, Nifty tests 11,700; auto, ...

HSBC bets big on Biocon, expects biosimilar sales to rise in US, EU ma ...

Power stocks surge after SC quashes RBI's February 12 circular on stre ...

Godrej Properties rallies 9% after 'best-ever' quarterly sales perform ...

Rahul Gandhi's Kerala contest is without farce of Sonia's 1999 Bellary ...

Kiren Rijiju's attempt to rescue citizenship bill and NRC ends up mudd ...

Supreme Court strikes down RBI's 12 February circular on bankruptcy pr ...

Britain rejects Theresa May's Brexit plan again, Cabinet to hold marat ...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Super Deluxe, Majili: I'm in a space now where ...

Premier League: Arsenal move into third place after Aaron Ramsey, Alex ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Inside 'Baraf': The ice industry at Sassoon Docks which keeps Mumbai's ...

Apple iPhone 7 to now be 'Assembled in India' with OEM maker Wistron, ...

JOHN ABRAHAM: ON RAW AND WAR

Exclusive: Producer Dhananjayan mourns director Mahendran's demise, sa ...

Irrfan Khan papped at the airport and his face is uncovered

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin play a prank only to be slammed on so ...

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: Kajol reveals that her otherwise intense hu ...

Mahendran, the National Award winning director and actor passes away a ...

Parineeti Chopra’s ‘khala’ moment with Sania Mirza’s son is to ...

Ajay Devgn’s fan base will rise this year, predicts ganesha
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.