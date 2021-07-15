Chemspec Chemicals files DRHP with SEBI for its proposed IPO

IPO (PC-Shutterstock)

Chemspec Chemicals Ltd, manufacturer of additives for FMCG ingredients used in skin and hair care products, and intermediates for pharmaceutical active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) used in anti-hypertension drugs, on July 15 said it has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator SEBI for its Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The IPO consists of an offer for sale by promoters aggregating up to Rs 700 crore, comprising up to Rs 233.4 crore by Bhaichand Amoluk Consultancy Services LLP, up to Rs 233.3 crore by Mitul Vora and up to Rs 233.3 crore by Rushabh Vora.

Chemspec is one of the largest manufacturers of UV (ultraviolet rays) absorbers globally which are used in skin and hair care.

The company is also the largest manufacturer of ‘piroctone olamine’ in India, and world's largest producer of ‘chemilide’ - an anti-bacterial ingredient - with an approximate market share of 70%.

They manufacture products at their production facility at Taloja, Maharashtra, which has been audited and approved by US FDA, making them amongst one of the few global companies in the pharmaceutical intermediates and FMCG segments that is registered with US FDA. This in turn, helped boost the Company’s reach and business with leading American brands.

Since incorporation over 40 years ago, they have significantly expanded business and scale of operations. In the last three Fiscals, global distribution network of Chemspec was spread across 43 countries in North America, Europe, the APAC region (including Japan), the Middle East and Africa.

The company ended FY20 with revenues of Rs 506 crore and net profit of Rs 81 crore.

JM Financial Limited and Axis Capital Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the issue.