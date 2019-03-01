App
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 07:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Check Point appoints Sharat Sinha as APJ head

Sinha has previously worked with VMware, Palo Alto and Cisco in his 25 years of sales and marketing career

Check Point has announced the appointment of Sharat Sinha as Vice President for APAC. He will be responsible for driving Check Point’s market and business growth in the region, focusing on sales strategy and operational plans.

Sinha has over 25 years’ experience in senior sales and marketing positions in the cybersecurity and enterprise IT sectors. He joins from VMware, where he was VP for Asia-Pacific and Japan for 4 years. Prior to this, he was the Theater VP and General Manager for APAC at Palo Alto Networks for 2 years. He has also held several sales and divisional leadership roles at Cisco over an 11-year period in the Asia-Pacific region.

Dan Yerushalmi, Check Point’s head of global sales and strategy commented, “Sharat brings a tremendous depth of knowledge and experience in enterprise security sales and partner management in Asia-Pacific and Japan. This will be fundamental to accelerating our next phase of growth in the region.”
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 07:25 pm

