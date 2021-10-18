MARKET NEWS

CG Power signs pact with Evie Real Estate to sell Kanjurmarg property for Rs 382 crore

The transaction is scheduled to be completed on or before March 31, 2022.

PTI
October 18, 2021 / 06:53 PM IST

CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Monday said it has signed a binding term sheet with Evie Real Estate to sell its property at Kanjurmarg in Mumbai, for Rs 382 crore by March 2022.

"As per the term sheet signed with the buyer (Evie Real Estate Pvt Ltd), the sale consideration has been fixed at Rs 382 crore, in addition to repayment of Rs 20 crore of deposit, under dispute. The transaction is scheduled to be completed on or before March 31, 2022 (long stop date)," according to a BSE filing.

It also said the company, under the new management, has since discussed with the buyer for completion of the transaction, reached settlement and has signed a binding term sheet on October 16.

The company had entered into an agreement on October 28, 2015, with Evie Real Estate Pvt Ltd for the sale of the company's property at Kanjurmarg, and the sale of the property was to be completed by December 27, 2019.

However, the company stated that the sale transaction could not be completed before the "closing date" under the agreement, due to various developments that took place in the company, giving rise to claims and counter-claims between the parties.
Tags: #CG Power and Industrial Solutions #Evie Real Estate
first published: Oct 18, 2021 06:53 pm

