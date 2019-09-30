CG Power CEO KN Neelkant resigns

CG Power and Industrial Solutions on September 30 said Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer KN Neelkant has tendered his resignation "orally" at the board meeting and the resignation has been accepted by the board.

"Given the ongoing investigations and enquiries, the Board of Directors accepted Mr KN Neelkant's resignation, subject to and without prejudice to any of the Company's rights, contentions, entitlements and remedies, whether in law or in equity, including the right to subsequently undertake actions, if needed, towards termination for cause," the company said in a statement to exchanges.

The CG Power board had earlier asked Neelkant to go on leave pending probe into some dubious deals.

Neelkant was appointed by Gautam Thapar-led Avantha Group as MD and CEO of CG Power in March 2016.

The Hindu BusinessLine had earlier reported quoting sources that Neelkant had abstained from voting on the resolution to remove Thapar as the company's Chairman on August 29.

The company's board had earlier ousted Chairman Gautam Thapar and Chief Finance Officer VR Venkatesh along with a couple of senior executives citing alleged accounting fraud and pending investigation.

Thapar had refuted the allegations of siphoning money from the company.

Neelkant has been working on an operational turn around, before the company hit headlines for alleged fraud and fund diversion involving senior employees.