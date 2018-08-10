Century Plyboards to meet 15% power needs from solar units by 2018

Plywood major Century Plyboards India Ltd today said it will be installing solar plants in all its manufacturing units that will help meet around 15 per cent of its overall power requirement by 2018.

"This initiative at Century Plyboards end will save around 15 per cent of the total energy consumption at each plant and will help in reducing up to 5,900 tonnes of carbon footprint per year," the company said in a statement.

Century Plyboards has started drawing power from group captive wind mill for the Chennai unit, which is another step towards sustainable green energy, it said.