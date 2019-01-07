Centre to complete Pawan Hans divestment by February: Official

The government is expected to complete divestment of state-owned Pawan Hans Ltd (PHL) by February this year, a senior government official said on January 7.

"We will identify the highest bidder and complete the divestment process by February," the official said on condition of anonymity.

Centre had initially decided to divest 51 percent of its stake in Pawan Hans. Later on, ONGC - 49 percent owner of PHL - too decided to sell its stake.

In April 2018, the government had first invited Expression of Interest (EoI) from prospective bidders. The government extended the date of submission twice so as to receive enough bids.

According to the bid document, the bidder (including consortium) should have a minimum net worth of Rs 500 crore. The bidders are required to set up a special purpose vehicle with each members equity capital hare at minimum 20 percent.

For entities which are air transport service operators, and hold up to 51 percent equity share capital of the consortium, the thresholds pertaining to net worth and profitability would not be applicable, the document mentioned.

For 2018-19, the government had set a target of Rs 80,000 crore to be raised through divesting its stake in various entities including PHL and Air India.