Centre starts discussions to regulate Big Tech's data collections, usage policies: Report

Big Tech (Reuters)

The Centre is planning to bring in legislation to regulate Big Tech's data collections and usage policies after parliamentarians recently voiced their concerns over anti-competitive practices by these companies, Livemint reported on August 18 quoting sources.

The government has already started the discussions for the proposed regulatory requirements. "The inter-ministerial talks saw the participation of ministries of corporate affairs, electronics and information technology, as well as Competition Commission of India," the report said.

It noted that the government is proposing a new Digital Markets Act to govern business practices, including data collection and use by digital economy companies.

Also Read | Big Tech job openings in India slump significantly amid larger slowdown

According to the report, the issue has become a priority after the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce tabled a report in Rajya Sabha in July recommending an ‘ex-ante’ approach to regulate competition in the digital market economy instead of the ‘ex-post’ model followed now.

This will prevent anti-competitive behaviour, instead of initiating a probe and penalizing after a breach occurs, it said.

Recently, there have been a series of complaints about alleged anti-competitive ways of technology platforms and the competition watchdog is already looking into several cases.

On April 28, the CCI made a presentation about competition aspects in the marketplace to the parliamentary panel. After that meeting, Sinha said the panel had "an excellent set of discussions" with officials from the corporate affairs and electronics and information technology ministries and the CCI.

A report presented by another parliamentary committee on June 21 expressed surprise at the delay in amending competition laws to keep up with the changes in the digital economy.