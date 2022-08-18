English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Centre starts discussions to regulate Big Tech's data collections, usage policies: Report

    Recently, there have been a series of complaints about alleged anti-competitive ways being exploited by technology platforms

    Moneycontrol News
    August 18, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST
    Big Tech (Reuters)

    Big Tech (Reuters)

    The Centre is planning to bring in legislation to regulate Big Tech's data collections and usage policies after parliamentarians recently voiced their concerns over anti-competitive practices by these companies, Livemint reported on August 18 quoting sources.

    The government has already started the discussions for the proposed regulatory requirements. "The inter-ministerial talks saw the participation of ministries of corporate affairs, electronics and information technology, as well as Competition Commission of India," the report said.

    It noted that the government is proposing a new Digital Markets Act to govern business practices, including data collection and use by digital economy companies.

    Also Read | Big Tech job openings in India slump significantly amid larger slowdown

    According to the report, the issue has become a priority after the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce tabled a report in Rajya Sabha in July recommending an ‘ex-ante’ approach to regulate competition in the digital market economy instead of the ‘ex-post’ model followed now.

    Close

    Related stories

    This will prevent anti-competitive behaviour, instead of initiating a probe and penalizing after a breach occurs, it said.

    Recently, there have been a series of complaints about alleged anti-competitive ways of technology platforms and the competition watchdog is already looking into several cases.

    On April 28, the CCI made a presentation about competition aspects in the marketplace to the parliamentary panel. After that meeting, Sinha said the panel had "an excellent set of discussions" with officials from the corporate affairs and electronics and information technology ministries and the CCI.

    A report presented by another parliamentary committee on June 21 expressed surprise at the delay in amending competition laws to keep up with the changes in the digital economy.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Amazon #Big tech #Google
    first published: Aug 18, 2022 11:41 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.