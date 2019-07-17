App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 05:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre mulls proposal to hive off Coal India into multiple listed entities: Report

While in the early stages, the proposal is being studied by the company and Coal Ministry.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The government is mulling a Finance Ministry proposal to section off state-owned Coal India (CIL) from a single giant entity into multiple listed companies.

This would enhance competition in the coal sector, improve corporate governance and aid in continued divestments of state-owned entities, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

According to the report, the proposal was put forth by the Finance Ministry's Department of Investment and Public Asset Management and listed four of the PSU's profitable coalfields, along which the company could be carved up.

The four units are Mahanadi Coalfields, South Eastern Coalfields, Northern Coalfields and Central Coalfields, and the fifth one being considered is the Central Mine Planning & Design Institute.

While in the early stages, the same is being studied by the company and the Coal Ministry. A similar suggestion was put forth by Niti Aayog in 2017, but then Coal Minister Piyush Goyal dismissed it for not reflecting government policy.

CIL provides more than 80 percent of India's domestic coal supplies. However, coal imports have continued to increase as the PSU failed to meet demand and transportation problems over the rail network have exacerbated the issues.
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 05:17 pm

