Centre may sell 100% stake in Air India, add real estate as part of strategic sale

While the Air India stake sale received close to 160 queries from potential buyers, none of them translated into an Expression of Interest (EoI) for the 'Maharaja'.

According to a Bloomberg report, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration is ready to “re-examine” its privatisation process, including the clause requiring a minority state stake in Air India Ltd, said Subhash Chandra Garg, a senior official in the Ministry of Finance.

“The government is considering various options and doesn’t intend to insist on keeping 24 percent of the company,” he said.

In addition, the government may also look to include some of the enterprise’s prime real estate as part of the strategic sale, giving the final buyer some relief, reports BusinessLine. “This is being discussed but the impact of this would be marginal given the huge debt,” a source said.

Restructuring the sale deal

According to the original Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM), the Centre will carve out the real estate assets — and other businesses which are not integral to the core airline business — into a separate special purpose vehicle (SPV) along with part of the debt and liabilities to resize the balance-sheet.

Sources said the Finance and Civil Aviation ministries are now in discussions to rework the PIM to make it a more viable proposition for potential bidders. This includes the possibility of the government not insisting on retaining a 24 percent stake. The Centre is also understood to be taking inputs from the transaction adviser on the issue.

Debt reduction

“The debt will have to be reduced to ₹5,000-8,000 crore and the workforce will also have to be brought down significantly,” noted an analyst, adding that ideally the government should completely exit Air India. “Otherwise it’s a no go. The final buyer will also go down along with Air India,” he added.

In the initial PIM, the government had offered a 76 percent stake in Air India, 100 percent in Air India Express and 50 percent in Air India SATS Airport Services.

Debt burden

“The main problem is that it has too much debt. It is evident that no one would want to buy it, given its baggage and legacy,” said a senior government official, pointing out that it would be impossible for the final buyer to break even with such liabilities.

As of March 2017, Air India had over Rs 48,781 crore of debt. According to the earlier PIM, about Rs 33,000 crore debt would have remained with AI and Air India Express Ltd even after a sell-off.