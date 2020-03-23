With an eye on taxes, Centre asks insolvent companies obtain fresh CGST, SGST registration nos

The Centre, on March 22, introduced new rules for companies under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) that would necessitate all companies to obtain fresh Central Goods & Service Tax (CGST) and State Goods & Services Tax (SGST) registration numbers, The Indian Express reported.

The new numbers need to be obtained by companies after the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) is initiated, and a resolution professional (RP) or an interim resolution professional (IRP) is appointed.

As per the new rules, corporate debtors will now be considered a new entity under the RP or IRP and will have to register themselves in all states and Union Territories where they had operations before they declared insolvency.

Also, their new registration numbers will be different from the old ones to make sure the IRP or the RP continues to pay dues and taxes to the government.

The CGST software makes it compulsory for companies under CIRP to clear pending dues before they start paying off the new ones. This was problematic because once the CIRP process starts, a moratorium is imposed on the company and refunds are no longer allowed. In such cases, the IBC rules usually took precedence over any other statute, deeming Centre and state governments operational creditors who must file separate applications to claim their dues.

This will be resolved once when companies receive a new registration under CIRP as per the tweaked rules. Then, CGST and SCGT returns can be filed within 40 days as the funds deposited by the IRP or RP can then be used to refund companies.

Commenting on the move, Abhishek A Rastogi of Khaitan & Co said: “The notification pragmatically resolves the system issue by obtaining new registration. However, old credits are denied in light of the refund provisions…

“While the notification provides that any amount deposited by an IRP in the cash ledger will be eligible for refunds, it appears that the intention is only to provide tax refunds for the period prior to the appointment of the IRP.”