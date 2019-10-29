App
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 08:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Central Bank of India board okays Rs 3,353 cr fundraising via preferential equity to govt

Shares of Central Bank of India closed 1.70 per cent higher at Rs 17.95 apiece on the BSE.

Central Bank of India on October 29 said its board of directors has approved to allot shares on a preferential basis to the government to raise up to Rs 3,353 crore. The capital raising committee of the board of directors at its meeting on Tuesday considered and approved raising of equity capital by issuance and allotment of up to 158,38,45,063 equity shares aggregating to Rs 3,353 crore to the Government of India on a preferential basis, it said in a regulatory filing.

The bank said the board approval is subject to the nod of the shareholders, Reserve Bank of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India and other statutory authorities.

Shares of Central Bank of India closed 1.70 per cent higher at Rs 17.95 apiece on the BSE.

First Published on Oct 29, 2019 08:25 pm

tags #Business #Central Bank of India #Companies #Economy

