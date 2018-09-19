App
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cement maker Nuvoco gets new MD

Jayakumar Krishnaswamy takes over from Ujjwal Batria, who had moved on to join Dalmia Cement.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


Jayakumar Krishnaswamy has taken over as the Managing Director of Nuvoco Vistas Corp, the cement maker formerly known as Lafarge India Limited.


He will be responsible for its three business divisions; cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates.


Krishnaswamy takes over from Ujjwal Batria, who had moved on to join Dalmia Cement.


Krishnaswamy has over 30 years of experience and his last assignment was as managing director of AkzoNobel India, where he was responsible for Srilanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. 

Nuvoco has a capacity of 10.92 million tons with six cement plants.

First Published on Sep 19, 2018 03:56 pm

