Cement demand may have risen in Q4, leading to new market trends

Amritha Pillay
Apr 12, 2023 / 07:18 PM IST

The high growth rate in FY23 is being attributed to increased demand for cement from urban housing and infrastructure

Cement demand is expected to have grown in double digits in the quarter ended March, resulting in the emergence of new trends including record-high equipment orders, peak capacity utilisation and an expected clinker shortage, according to reports.

Double-digit growth in cement volumes is expected for manufacturers including JK Cement (15 percent), Shree Cement (10 percent), UltraTech Cement (15.8 percent) and Ramco Cement (17 percent), analysts with Kotak Institutional Securities noted in an April 6 report. The expected volume growth for the brokerage’s cement sector was 11 percent for the fourth quarter.

The high growth rate in FY23 is being attributed to increased demand for cement from urban housing and infrastructure.

For Birla Corporation, JK Cement and Ambuja Cement, the rise has translated into high or peak capacity utilisation – pegged at 97 percent, 85 percent (for older units) and 98 percent, respectively, by the analysts.