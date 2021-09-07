MARKET NEWS

English
CDPQ becomes a sponsor of Edelweiss ARC, holds 20% equity stake

CDPQ entered into a long-term partnership agreement with Edelweiss Group in October 2016 and invested to acquire a 20% equity stake in Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company.

Moneycontrol News
September 07, 2021 / 04:40 PM IST

Private asset reconstruction company Edelweiss ARC on September 7 announced that CDPQ Private Equity Asia Pte Limited (CDPQ) has become one of the sponsors of Edelweiss ARC, the ARC said in a release.

CDPQ now holds 20 percent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the ARC. This is post conversion of 3.2 crore compulsorily convertible preference shares held by CDPQ into 5.26 crore equity shares with shares valued at Rs 97.25 each on receipt of approval from the RBI, the ARC said.

RK Bansal, MD & CEO of Edelweiss ARC, said in a release: “CDPQ has been a long- term partner in Edelweiss ARC and we are pleased that they will now be a sponsor and enhance their long-term commitment and actively participate in the growth of this sector as a shareholder of EARC.”
Tags: #Edelweiss ARC
first published: Sep 7, 2021 04:39 pm

