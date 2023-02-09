CCI starts clearing deals after four-month gap, approves NIIF's stake buy in Hindustan Ports among others

After a gap of four months, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) resumed clearing mergers and acquisitions (combination deals) on February 9, and approved as many as six M&A and corporate restructurings.

The CCI approved the proposed acquisition of up to 25 percent shareholding in DP World’s wholly-owned subsidiary Hindustan Ports Private Limited (HPPL) by the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and proposed merger of Hindustan Infralog Private Limited (HIPL) into HPPL.

C-2022/10/976 Commission approves proposed acquisition of upto 25% shareholding in HPPL by National Investment and Infrastructure Fund and proposed merger of HIPL into HPPL.

The CCI also approved the internal restructuring involving certain subsidiaries of Keimed Private Limited, the acquisition of the textile effects business of Huntsman International by Archroma Operations, and the subscription of Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares of Hero Future Energies Global Limited by Ardor Holdings II Pte Ltd.

The regulator also greenlighted acquisition of equity and preference shares of Lanco Anpara Power Limited (LAPL) by Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL).

