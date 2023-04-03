CCI approves share swap for acquisition of C-Flex India by SBP

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on April 3 approved a share swap for the acquisition of C-Flex India Entities by SBP, in consideration for which C-Flex will be issued certain shareholding in SBP.

The proposal entails the acquisition of the entire shareholding of C-Flex India Entities, including Creative Polypack, Aparna Paper, Vibgyor and Parikh Flexibles.

SBP Packagings is engaged in the manufacturing of flexible packaging materials. It's a portfolio entity of PI Opportunities Fund I Scheme II, which is a fund owned and controlled by the Premji Invest Group.

C-Flex group is engaged in the production and sale of flexible packaging materials. C-Flex is ultimately owned and controlled by WENDEL. In India, C-Flex only has a presence through C-Flex India Entities. WENDEL is engaged in the acquisition and management of investment portfolios.

The companies in the process are engaged in the manufacturing of flexible packaging materials and prominently cater to customers that operate in both food and non-food product segments, CCI noted.