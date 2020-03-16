CCD owner VG Siddhartha's family to sell coffee plantations to clear debts

The family members of deceased Café Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha have decided to sell off their personal assets to repay lenders. The assets they are planning to part with to address the aftermath of the businessman’s death in 2019 includes their 10,000-acre coffee plantation.

According to a Times of India report, the family is already in talks with potential buyers for about 40 percent of the plantation business. They are also on the lookout for buyers for the rest of their holdings and, together, it is expected to fetch them somewhere between Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 crore.

However, the economic slump coupled with possibilities of a fire sale and the fact that the CCD owner pledged certain assets for personal loans may make it difficult to sell the plantation at a fair price.

Siddhartha reportedly pledged his estate to a private lender at Rs 35 lakhs per acre of his plantation, which is at a rate far lower than the prevailing one, according to sources. His family, which includes his wife Malavika Krishna and their two sons, are also planning to sell the stakes owned by VG Siddhartha in a few private firms to get more liquidity.

Meanwhile, the Coffee Day Enterprises (CDEL) board is waiting for the final report of CBI’s investigation into the demise of the magnate. The report that is being prepared by CBI sleuth Ashok Kumar Malhotra will likely be ready in a few weeks.

A Coffee Day Group spokesperson has informed that they are focusing on saving the business at the moment to make sure the jobs of their 30,000 employees are not at stake. The spokesperson also said: “The promoter family and the management are fully cooperating with the investigation”, adding they want to sell off chunks of the coffee plantations to clear their debt; however, their “reluctance to manage such large holdings” is another reason behind the move.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.