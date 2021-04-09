English
CBUs too small for custom duty cut to have significant impact: Harley Davidson India

In an interview with CNBC-TV18’s Areeb Sherwani, Mackenzie said that the company has been assembling and manufacturing in India for many years now and the Completely Built Unit (CBU) imports are too small for a custom duty cut to have any significant impact.

CNBC-TV18
April 09, 2021 / 11:51 AM IST

Harley Davidson today launched two new models as part of its Softail portfolio - the Deluxe and the Low Rider. More importantly though MD for India and China Peter Mackenzie weighed in on the commentary coming in from US President Donald Trump with regards to custom duty paid by Harley to export bikes to India.

For more, watch accompanying video…
CNBC-TV18
first published: Mar 1, 2018 09:46 am

