CBUs too small for custom duty cut to have significant impact: Harley Davidson India

Harley Davidson today launched two new models as part of its Softail portfolio - the Deluxe and the Low Rider. More importantly though MD for India and China Peter Mackenzie weighed in on the commentary coming in from US President Donald Trump with regards to custom duty paid by Harley to export bikes to India.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18’s Areeb Sherwani, Mackenzie said that the company has been assembling and manufacturing in India for many years now and the Completely Built Unit (CBU) imports are too small for a custom duty cut to have any significant impact.