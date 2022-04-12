 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

CBI brings Nirav Modi's close associate Subhash Shankar back to India

Moneycontrol News
Apr 12, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

The CBI has been investigating a bank fraud case and attempting to reintroduce Shankar to the country.

Nirav Modi

Subhash Shankar, a key associate of Nirav Modi, was taken back to India from Cairo in a huge sting operation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

For a long time, the CBI has been investigating a bank fraud case and attempting to reintroduce Shankar to the country.

On the request of the CBI, Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice against Nirav, his brother Nishal Modi, and his employee Subhash Parab in 2018.

On the basis of a charge sheet filed by the CBI in a special court in Mumbai and an arrest warrant issued Judge Special J C Jagdale, Interpol issued the Red Corner Notice (RCN).

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #CBI #Nirav Modi
first published: Apr 12, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.