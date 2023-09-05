CBI arrests GAIL executive director, four others in alleged Rs 50 lakh bribery case

Shares of GAIL dropped after the news emerged (Representative image)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested K B Singh, executive director (projects) of Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL), along with four others in connection to an alleged Rs 50 lakh bribery case, reports said on September 5.

Among the four others who have been nabbed, one has been identified as Surender Kumar, director of the Vadodara-based Advance Infrastructures, according to news agency PTI. The identity of three others were yet to be disclosed in the preliminary reports.

Searches related to the alleged bribery scandal were underway at a number of locations in Delhi, Noida, and Visakhapatnam, the persons privy to the development said.

The case, according to sources who spoke to PTI, is related to money changing hands in favour of some contractors in the gas pipeline projects.

It is alleged that the bribe was paid in connection to two GAIL pipeline projects - Srikakulam to Angul and Vijaypur to Auraiya, the sources reportedly said, adding that the CBI had received input about the bribe exchange following which it launched an operation on September 4 and made the arrests.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the development.

Shares of the state-run GAIL, which were trading at a four-year high after the news broke out, pared the gains at around 2:45 pm, shortly after the reports of its executive director's arrest emerged. At 2:58 pm, the scrip was almost flat at Rs 123 apiece on the NSE.

With PTI inputs