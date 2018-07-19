Casa Grande PropCare eyes Rs 200 Cr topline by 2020

Casa Grande PropCare, a subsidiary of city-based realtor Casagrand Builder Pvt Ltd has set a target of generating topline of Rs 200 crore by 2020.

The city-based integrated facility management company would also look at expansion in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Casa Grande PropCare facilitates corporate and industrial clients offering more than 15 facility management services.

The current gross revenue of Casa Grande Propcare is at Rs 65 crore. The company targets Rs 200 crore topline by 2020, a company statement said here.

"Casa Grande PropCare provides hassle-free facility management services across the state and we are planning to expand the same in two more cities Bengaluru and Hyderabad," company Founder and Managing Director, Arun Mn said.

"To achieve our targeted growth, we are heading towards expansion of our services in Bengaluru. We are also focusing on acquiring new clients and relevant businesses in an inorganic fashion...," he added.