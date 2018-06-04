App
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2018 04:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Carole Ferrand joins Capgemini as Group CFO

Before Capgemini, Ferrand was Financial Director at Artémis Group

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Carole Ferrand has joined French information technology major Capgemini as Group Chief Financial Officer from June 1.

Ferrand will become a member of the Group Executive Board and will report to Paul Hermelin, Chairman and CEO.

She is replacing Aiman Ezzat who is Chief Operating Officer alongside Thierry Delaporte since January 1, 2018, the company said in a statement.

"Carole has a strong track record in both operational and strategic financial matters. She now leads a world-class finance function at Capgemini and I am very much looking forward to the value that she will bring to the Group as a whole, in building further its leadership position in the market,” said Paul Hermelin, Chairman and CEO, Capgemini Group.

Before Capgemini, Ferrand was Financial Director at Artémis Group, the holding company of the Pinault family (Kering, FNAC, vineyards). There, she was also in charge of strategic and financial support for certain investments. She is a director of FNAC and sat on Capgemini’s board of directors from May 2016 to May 28, 2018.

She has also worked at Europacorp Group and Sony.

"I am delighted to have joined the leadership team of a Group that I know well,” said Ferrand in a statement. “I am looking forward to applying my broad experience in finance to play an instrumental role in supporting the Group’s focused development strategy across the globe,” she added.

Ferrand started her career at PriceWaterhouseCoopers in 1992, where she was an auditor and later a financial advisor in the Transaction Services Division.
First Published on Jun 4, 2018 04:42 pm

