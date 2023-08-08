Carlyle picks up significant minority stake in Quest Global; Bain Capital, Advent International to exit

Carlyle and Quest Global announced that they have reached a definitive partnership agreement whereby Carlyle will be acquiring a significant minority stake in the company.

Top global private equity firm Carlyle and Quest Global, one of the world’s leading engineering services players, on August 8 announced a definitive partnership agreement whereby the investment giant will acquire a “significant minority stake” in the Singapore-headquartered company.

Equity for the transaction will come from funds managed and advised by entities affiliated to Carlyle Asia Partners.

Investors Bain Capital and Advent International will exit Quest Global, which will repurchase its shares, and its chairman and CEO Ajit Prabhu will acquire an additional stake in the company.

The exact stake acquired by Carlyle and Prabhu and the quantum of their investments were not disclosed but sources indicated that the deal values Quest Global at around $2 billion.

The partnership approach for the transaction demonstrates Quest Global’s commitment to the long-term success of its business strategy and its employees, the announcement said.

Carlyle was one of the early backers of Quest Global and had invested $6 million in growth capital in September 2003.

Earlier this year, Carlyle acquired a majority stake in homegrown skincare and beauty platform VLCC.

More about Quest Global

Established over 25 years ago and headquartered in Singapore, Quest Global is a leading global player in engineering, research and development (ER&D) services for the design, product development and operations of complex engineering systems.

It has a multi-disciplinary team of more than 17,500 engineers, across 67 delivery centres and offices, in 17 countries dedicated to helping solve its clients’ engineering challenges better and faster.

According to recent reports, on the back of steady business growth, Quest Global plans to hire 20,000 individuals in India over the next three to five years to double its local workforce.

The Carlyle strategy

“We have known Ajit for two decades and we believe he has demonstrated visionary leadership over these years. Carlyle was the first early-stage private equity investor in Quest Global and we are proud to partner again," Amit Jain, Managing Director and Head of Carlyle India Advisors, said.

The company’s undivided client centricity, drive for engineering excellence, differentiated global delivery model and the entrepreneurial energy of the management team have enabled it to scale successfully across a diverse set of industry verticals.

Quest Global is well-poised to benefit from the growing focus on product innovation, digital engineering, embedded systems, increased outsourcing and disruptive technology advancements across industries, he said.

"We look forward to working closely with Quest Global's management team while leveraging Carlyle’s deep sector expertise and global network to help the company expand its global leadership in the ER&D space," Jain added.

Engineering has the unique opportunity to solve the problems "of today that stand in the way of tomorrow" – to create a brighter future, Prabhu said.

"It was a great value-added partnership with Carlyle the first time around, and I look forward to working with Carlyle again, to propel us in the journey ahead.,” Prabhu said. Together, the two companies will provide cutting-edge engineering solutions to clients around the world, while preserving their entrepreneurial culture.

Prabhu thanked Bain and Advent for their "instrumental role in advancing the company’s purpose and growth trajectory", saying their strategic insights and unwavering support have been invaluable.

The transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent to closing, including customary regulatory approvals.

Barclays, JP Morgan, BNP Paribas and Latham & Watkins served as advisers to Quest Global. Deutsche Bank, Clifford Chance, KPMG and Trilegal advised Carlyle.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citibank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING, JP Morgan, Nomura, Standard Chartered Bank, Allen & Overy and Linklaters helped arrange financing for the transaction.

Carlyle’s buyout funds, including Carlyle Asia Partners, have well-established experience in investing in the technology and business services sector and have pumped in over $35 billion of equity in over 280 deals globally as of June 30, 2023, with approximately $5.6 billion in Asia.