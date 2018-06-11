Carlyle Group looking to sell its 33% stake in PNB Housing Finance: Report

Moneycontrol News

Carlyle Group is looking to sell its entire 33 percent stake in PNB Housing Finance, said a report by The Economic Times, citing sources.

The deal could yield an amount several times the investment made by the group in PNB Housing Finance three years ago. The transaction could take place within the next year and a half.

"Private equity fund Carlyle has put its entire stake of around 33 percent on the block in PNB Housing Finance and is looking to sell it in the next 18 months," a source told the paper.

Carlyle could appoint Morgan Stanley to handle the transaction, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

PNB Housing Finance became a listed company in November 2016 after an initial public offering (IPO) worth Rs 3,000 crore.

In February 2015, the private equity firm had invested Rs 1,600 crore for a 49 percent stake in the company.

Last month, Caryle had sold 4.8 percent of its stake in PNB Housing Finance in the open market through Quality Investment Holdings, a subsidiary.