you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 02:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Carlyle Group looking to sell its 33% stake in PNB Housing Finance: Report

The transaction could take place within the next year and a half.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Moneycontrol News 

Carlyle Group is looking to sell its entire 33 percent stake in PNB Housing Finance, said a report by The Economic Times, citing sources.

The deal could yield an amount several times the investment made by the group in PNB Housing Finance three years ago. The transaction could take place within the next year and a half.

"Private equity fund Carlyle has put its entire stake of around 33 percent on the block in PNB Housing Finance and is looking to sell it in the next 18 months," a source told the paper.

Carlyle could appoint Morgan Stanley to handle the transaction, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

PNB Housing Finance became a listed company in November 2016 after an initial public offering (IPO) worth Rs 3,000 crore.

In February 2015, the private equity firm had invested Rs 1,600 crore for a 49 percent stake in the company.

Last month, Caryle had sold 4.8 percent of its stake in PNB Housing Finance in the open market through Quality Investment Holdings, a subsidiary.

Punjab National Bank, too, could soon divest its 33 percent stake in PNB Housing Finance. The lender last week announced that it has begun the  process and will soon make decisions related to divesting its stake in PNB Housing Finance, ICRA, CRISIL and BSE.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 02:02 pm

