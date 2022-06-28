English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Carlyle announces minority investment in tile brand Vermora Granito

    The strategic investment is a bet on the residential sector and the rising per capita incomes of India.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 28, 2022 / 03:07 PM IST
    Representational image

    Representational image


    Global investment firm Carlyle announced on June 28 the acquisition of a minority stake in Indian tile and bathware company Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd, in a bet on the country's residential sector. 

    Carlyle, an investor in various companies in the retail and consumer sectors, views the investment as a strategic bet on the rising per capita income of the country and the growth opportunities in the consumer and building materials segments, according to a press release.

    “We are very impressed by the brand salience and consumer pull that Varmora has created. We believe this is driven by a differentiated  product  portfolio,  strong  pan-India  distribution  network  and  an  exceptional management team,” said Amit Jain, MD Carlyle India Advisors. Carlyle also views the Varmora deal as "a platform for consolidation in

    the fast-growing building materials space,” he added.

    Varmora aims to drive the funds from the sale into product development and marketing initiatives. "We are very excited and confident about the growth opportunity that lies ahead for Varmora and are looking forward to leveraging Carlyle’s global consumer expertise for executing our value creation initiatives," said Bhavesh Vermora, Chairman Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd. 

    Details of the transaction were not disclosed. The sale is expected to got through in Q2 FY23. Investment bank Steer Advisors served as transaction advisor to Varmora.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Carlyle #India residential sector #minority investment #residential sector #Vermora
    first published: Jun 28, 2022 03:07 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.