Carlos Ghosn's new legal team has applied for bail: Tokyo district court

Carlos Ghosn's new legal team has applied for bail for the ousted Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman, the Tokyo District Court said on February 28.

Ghosn was arrested in November over alleged financial misconduct and remains in detention in a Tokyo jail. Earlier this month, he picked a new team with long-time defence attorney Junichiro Hironaka as a key member to replace Motonari Otsuru, a lawyer who once ran the prosecutor's office investigating him.

Hironaka's combative style contrasts with the low-key approach adopted by the media-shy Otsuru.