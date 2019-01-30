Carlos Ghosn says allegations result of Nissan executives opposing integration plans with Renault

Carlos Ghosn said Nissan executives opposed to his plan for closer ties with automaking partner Renault SA were behind the financial misconduct allegations against him.

Speaking to the Nikkei newspaper in his first media interview since his arrest on November 19, Ghosn denied accusations of improper payments to a company run by a Saudi businessman, saying the payment had been approved by a Nissan executive.

He remains in detention following his arrest in Japan and indictment on charges related to breach of trust and understating his salary.