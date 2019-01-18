App
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 11:36 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Carlos Ghosn received $9 million improperly from Mitsubishi Motors & Nissan Motors

Nissan holds a controlling stake in Mitsubishi Motors.

Reuters
Arrested auto executive Carlos Ghosn improperly received 7.8 million euros ($9 million) in compensation from a joint venture between Nissan Motor Co and Mitsubishi Motors Corp, the companies said on January 18.

A joint investigation by the companies has found that Ghosn, ousted as chairman from both automakers, received the compensation without discussing it with the two other board members of the joint venture, Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa and Mitsubishi Motors CEO Osamu Masuko.

Ghosn, arrested and detained in Tokyo since Nov. 19, has been indicted in Japan on charges of under-reporting his salary for eight years through March 2018, and temporarily transferring personal investment losses to Nissan during the global financial crisis.
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 11:18 am

