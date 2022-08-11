English
    Cargill fiscal 2022 revenue jumps 23% to $165 billion

    Global commodities trader Cargill Inc on Tuesday reported that its fiscal year 2022 revenue jumped 23% from a year earlier to $165 billion.

    Reuters
    August 11, 2022 / 07:20 AM IST
    Cargill family, Cargill | $42.3 billion: The company was founded by William W Cargill with one grain storage warehouse in 1865. Cargill remains one of the largest closely held companies in the US with his descendants keeping control of company with interests in food, agriculture and industrial giant. (Image: Reuters)


    The strong result was the latest for a global agricultural commodities trader after rivals Archer-Daniels-Midland Co and Bunge Ltd reported solid earnings last month amid high farm products prices and robust global demand. Both rival companies also projected strong earnings through the remainder of 2022.

    Privately-held Cargill halted public reporting of most of its quarterly and annual financial data in 2020 but reports its full-year sales in an annual report.

    Russia's invasion of major corn and wheat exporter Ukraine has driven up demand for crops that supply-chain middlemen like Cargill ship around the world. Shipments are restarting, but volumes so far have been minimal.
    first published: Aug 11, 2022 07:20 am
