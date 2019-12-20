CARE Ratings MD and CEO Rajesh Mokashi puts in his papers

TN Arun Kumar will continue to act as interim CEO of the company.
Rajesh Mokashi, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CARE Ratings, has put in his papers. TN Arun Kumar will continue to act as interim CEO of the company.
In July, CARE Ratings sent its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Mokashi on leave after Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) received an anonymous complaint.
At that time, Mokashi was the second rating agency CEO to go on leave after the IL&FS crisis surfaced.
ICRA's MD and CEO Naresh Takkar was also sent on leave after market regulator SEBI had received an anonymous complaint.Rating agencies came under criticism for giving high ratings to debt instruments of IL&FS group's companies, which eventually tanked.