Carbonated drinks market yet to recover from COVID blues

Market experts said competition is set to intensify in the carbonated beverags segment following Reliance Retail’s acquisition of Campa Cola, a popular drink in India in the 70s and 80s.

The carbonated drinks market in India is still reeling from the impact of COVID-19 and won’t cross pre-pandemic sales levels by both value and volumes for the third year in a row, according to estimates by Euromonitor International.

Sales in the segment are projected at 5.5 billion litres in 2022, which is 15 percent lower than 6.5 billion litres sold in 2019, the year before the COVID-19 outbreak, the market research agency said.

According to the agency’s data, sales of carbonated drinks dwindled to 4.8 billion litres in 2020 and recovered 7.8 percent to about 5.2 billion litres in 2021.

By value, sales of soft drinks are projected at Rs 35,803 crore in 2022, which is 12 percent below the pre-COVID level of Rs 41,001 crore in 2019.

“The pandemic-induced nationwide lockdowns had forced restaurants, bars, theatres, and live events to remain shut. This forced people to stay indoors and changed consumer behaviour, majorly impacting out-of-home consumption, while in-home consumption increased significantly,” said Rajat Wahi, a partner at Deloitte India.

Cola versus non-cola

Both categories of carbonated beverages – colas such as Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Thums Up – and non-cola drinks including Fanta, 7UP, Sprite, and Mountain Dew, were impacted due to the pandemic.

Cola brands, Euromonitor International predicts, will register sales of 1.8 billion litres in 2022, which is 27 percent lower than sales of over 2.24 billion litres in 2019, and higher than sales of 1.6 billion litres in 2021.

Sales of non-cola carbonates are projected to reach more than 3.6 billion litres in 2022, compared with 4. 2 billion litres in 2019 and 3.4 billion litres in 2021.

PepsiCo and The Coca-Cola Company have a combined 80 percent market share in the non-alcoholic beverages market, according to a Crisil report. Carbonated drinks (cola and non-cola) command about 40 percent of the overall beverage market in the country, as per industry estimates.

The revenue of PepsiCo and Coca-Cola declined 10 percent in fiscal 2021 due to the impact of COVID-19, according to a note by Crisil Ratings. However, PepsiCo reported double-digit growth in India in the beverage category in the June quarter, while Coca-Cola registered unit case volume growth of 11 percent in Asia Pacific, including India.

Health consciousness

Experts indicated that growing health consciousness among consumers could be a reason for the decline in sales of the carbonated beverages, which have been flagged as ‘unhealthy’ by nutrition experts globally because of their high sugar and calorie content.

“The beverage market is flooded with new regional flavours and drinks, which claim to be healthier, whether it is chaach or jal jeera or mango smoothie. There is definitely an impact of these on the sales of carbonated beverages. But data is quite sparse at the moment and we are not able to ascertain how much impact these new categories have had on carbonated beverages,” said Wahi.

However, experts said the market still holds potential.

Per capita consumption of non-alcoholic beverages in India was 21.3 litres, one of the lowest in the developing world and way below levels in the Philippines (112 litres) and Vietnam at 70 litres.

The carbonated soft drinks segment is expected to be 41 litres per capita in India and expected to grow at 2.3-2.5 percent in 2023, as per industry data.

The market for healthier drinks is also set to expand rapidly and soft drink companies are also expected to launch healthier products.