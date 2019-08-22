Captives may be next big job creators in India

For techies, global in-house centres (GIC) or captives could be the next big job creators in India after IT services providers. In the past few years, the growth of captives in India has been significant and with the right push, can beat the slowdown in hiring, said experts.

"Going forward captives will be very important to hiring in the country," Rituparna Chakraborty, co-founder, Teamlease, a staffing firm, told Moneycontrol.

This comes at the back of talent crunch the US is facing. According to a report by Peepal Consulting, about 78 percent of the 1,500 captives in the country are headquartered in North America, primarily the US.

"This is what is happening. There is a talent crunch across, especially the US. So many of them are setting up centres in India," said Chakraborty.

According to the 2018 report by Peepal Consulting, there are about 1,500 captives employing close to eight lakh people in India. They generate revenue of about $23 billion.

Close to 44 percent of the captives are in Bengaluru and followed by New Delhi at 21 percent and Mumbai at 15 percent. Other media reports suggest that captives might hire another 1.5 lakh people in the next two years.

The growth, according to experts, could be the result of varying factors such as digital transformation that has gained steam, impetus from the government through initiatives such as digital India and change in government policies such as smart city projects.

Speaking at the CII Innovation Conference in Bengaluru, Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder, Infosys and past president, Confederation of Indian Industry, pointed out that the growth of GICs is in part due to the government willing to work with the industry and also academic institutions such as IIMs encouraging specialisation in emerging fields.

In addition, for these captives India is one of the largest R&D centres globally and an important market. For instance, Amazon opened its largest campus in the world in Hyderabad recently. The Australian firm Atlassian opened its set up its first centre in India at Bengaluru.

During a previous interaction with Moneycontrol, Hemal Shah, regional CIO, Dell Technologies, said the company is expanding its pivotal labs in India, which focuses on emerging business models in IT services. In India, currently there are three pivotal labs in Bengaluru and one is coming in Hyderabad. There are plans to open more.

In fact, many tech and non-tech firms such as Shell, Microsoft, Walmart Intel, Bosch and Samsung have their set up their centres here.

"As you can there is enough interest in India's talent pool. But the challenge is that they don’t have the skill set required," said Supaul Chanda, Business Head, Teamlease – Digital.

An industry watcher pointed out a GIC that was looking to hire close to couple of thousands in India after its launch last year. The company, which is focused on blockchain technology, has barely hired few hundreds.

"They were not able to find enough talent in the country for the skill set. That seriously is a huge problem," Supaul pointed out.